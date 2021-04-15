FairCoin Trading Up 8% This Week (FAIR)

FairCoin (CURRENCY:FAIR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 15th. In the last week, FairCoin has traded 8% higher against the dollar. FairCoin has a total market cap of $4.36 million and approximately $22,448.00 worth of FairCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FairCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0820 or 0.00000130 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Groestlcoin (GRS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002642 BTC.

Diamond (DMD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005007 BTC.

MicroBitcoin (MBC) traded up 41.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KARMA (KARMA) traded 35.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FairGame (FAIR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DMD (DMD) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $76.38 or 0.00121242 BTC.

FairCoin Coin Profile

FAIR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Groestl hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2014. FairCoin’s total supply is 53,193,831 coins. The Reddit community for FairCoin is https://reddit.com/r/faircoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FairCoin’s official Twitter account is @FairCoinTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FairCoin is a decentralised virtual currency, distributed through a vast airdrop process during the 6th and 8th of March, 2014 . An approximate 49,750 addresses were logged for the giveaway, each able to claim 1000 FAIR per hour. Automated airdrop claiming methods had no effect, as each IP address could register once per hour, and 2 different captchas had to be solved. These security precautions were hidden till the day of distribution. FairCoin's vast distribution method allowed a good portion of the cryptocurrency community to claim a little bit of the 50,000,000 FairCoins, each. “

Buying and Selling FairCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FairCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FairCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FairCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

