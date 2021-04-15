Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) Reaches New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday after Scotiabank raised their price target on the stock from $610.00 to $630.00. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Fairfax Financial traded as high as $463.70 and last traded at $458.82, with a volume of 30990 shares. The stock had previously closed at $454.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fairfax Financial in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Fairfax Financial from $585.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.73 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $360.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.07, a current ratio of 6.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $32.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $27.26. Fairfax Financial had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter.

About Fairfax Financial (OTCMKTS:FRFHF)

Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance, and investment management services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Insurance and Reinsurance, Run-off, and Non-Insurance Companies segments.

