Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Shares Bought by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,644,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,431 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 2.53% of Fanhua worth $19,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 19.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 336,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,637,000 after acquiring an additional 55,288 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the third quarter worth about $251,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 887,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,687,000 after acquiring an additional 47,527 shares during the period.

Shares of Fanhua stock opened at $12.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.65. The company has a market cap of $694.28 million, a P/E ratio of -1,291.71 and a beta of 0.82. Fanhua Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.79 and a fifty-two week high of $22.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. Fanhua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.59%.

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products, including individual accident, travel, homeowner, short-term health, auto, and other property and casualty products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

