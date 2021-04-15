FantasyGold Trading Down 18% This Week (FGC)

FantasyGold (CURRENCY:FGC) traded 50.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 15th. During the last week, FantasyGold has traded 18% lower against the US dollar. FantasyGold has a market capitalization of $263,369.74 and $5.00 worth of FantasyGold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FantasyGold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.24 or 0.00068778 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $172.04 or 0.00273672 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $468.23 or 0.00744831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62,642.83 or 0.99647744 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00022891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $542.66 or 0.00863227 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About FantasyGold

FantasyGold’s total supply is 177,609,675 coins and its circulating supply is 139,659,829 coins. FantasyGold’s official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin . The Reddit community for FantasyGold is /r/fantasygoldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for FantasyGold is www.fantasygold.io

FantasyGold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FantasyGold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FantasyGold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FantasyGold using one of the exchanges listed above.

