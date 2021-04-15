Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Short Interest Down 43.7% in March

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 67,300 shares, a decline of 43.7% from the March 15th total of 119,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 297,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS FANUY traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $25.06. 150,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 243,568. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.09. The company has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.42, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.25. Fanuc has a 12 month low of $12.94 and a 12 month high of $28.50.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Fanuc had a return on equity of 4.52% and a net margin of 12.84%. Equities analysts anticipate that Fanuc will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FANUY. Zacks Investment Research cut Fanuc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Fanuc from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Fanuc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

