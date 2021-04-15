Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Boosts Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 199,343 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,143 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $11,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Heron Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Heron Financial Group LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. 72.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

NYSE:TFC traded down $3.01 on Thursday, reaching $56.68. 133,487 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,945,401. Truist Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $29.24 and a 52-week high of $61.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $58.72 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.39.

In other Truist Financial news, COO William H. Rogers, Jr. sold 176,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $8,857,753.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 849,506 shares in the company, valued at $42,662,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Clarke R. Starnes III sold 48,175 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total value of $2,459,815.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,387.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 237,094 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,695 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.