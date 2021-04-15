Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,002 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $7,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $273,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.3% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 27.2% during the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $853,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. 83.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $247.21. The company had a trading volume of 7,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 733,555. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $229.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $198.94. The firm has a market cap of $28.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.74. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $100.11 and a 52-week high of $248.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.84%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.09.

In related news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 19,000 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.09, for a total value of $4,029,710.00. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Insiders sold a total of 87,932 shares of company stock worth $18,164,517 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

