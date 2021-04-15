Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lessened its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 401,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,525 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $15,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 196,924,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,968,784,000 after buying an additional 16,517,775 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,901,869,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,052,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,486,768,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226,700 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its position in Bank of America by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 40,851,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,238,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Bank of America by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,005,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,151,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376,222 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BAC shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. UBS Group set a $30.00 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.88.

Shares of BAC stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,502,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,035,004. The business has a fifty day moving average of $37.89 and a 200-day moving average of $31.01. The stock has a market cap of $330.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $20.10 and a twelve month high of $40.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

