Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Grows Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,145 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 2,364 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $9,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $338.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $319.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.00.

Shares of GS traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $337.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,284,419. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $165.36 and a one year high of $356.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $268.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $18.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.22 by $8.38. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.78%.

In other news, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Also, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

