Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $10.86 Million Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $10,857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COF traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $134.35. The company had a trading volume of 26,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,306,434. The firm has a market cap of $61.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.89, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $128.25 and a 200-day moving average of $102.42. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $49.41 and a 12 month high of $136.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 3.05%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.49 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This is a positive change from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,480,120.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares in the company, valued at $11,066,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

