Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $15.26 Million Holdings in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 176,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,872 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned 0.35% of WESCO International worth $15,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WCC. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. JBF Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 7,750.0% in the 4th quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 137,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,625 shares during the period. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of WESCO International by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,117 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000.

Shares of WCC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.77. 1,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 479,488. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 30.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. WESCO International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.86 and a 52 week high of $95.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). WESCO International had a return on equity of 8.34% and a net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. WESCO International’s revenue was up 96.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $66,052.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,757.41. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $51,618.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $930,211.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,961 shares of company stock valued at $491,360 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of WESCO International from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

