Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $36.12 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 13.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 697,558 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,106 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 1.53% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $36,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $125,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $280,000.

Shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $51.84. 155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,610. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.04. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $51.01 and a 52 week high of $52.30.

