Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Has $50.75 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 467,637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,441 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF worth $50,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2,524.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,709,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,023,000 after purchasing an additional 2,606,476 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,572,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,614,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,198,453 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $151,635,000. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the third quarter valued at $91,034,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1,042.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,354,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,166 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $109.94. 33,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,303,197. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $54.70 and a 12 month high of $115.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

