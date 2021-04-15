Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Increases Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,372 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $15,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $29.41 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,271.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,786,444. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,089.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,841.34. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,205.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,273.97.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,151.57.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

