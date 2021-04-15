Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 111,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,180 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $8,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth $247,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 102,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after acquiring an additional 48,825 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% in the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,066 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.5% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.27.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.06. The company had a trading volume of 232,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,773,746. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The company had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 50.10%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

