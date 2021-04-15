Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. decreased its position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,912 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 1,203 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $10,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLNX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xilinx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $415,385,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Xilinx during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,700,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xilinx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,686,000. Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 4th quarter valued at $120,108,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Xilinx by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $428,706,000 after purchasing an additional 783,335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

In other Xilinx news, EVP William Christopher Madden sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.34, for a total value of $763,236.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,363.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Sumeet Gagneja sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total transaction of $122,068.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,826.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on XLNX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Argus downgraded shares of Xilinx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $112.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Xilinx from $120.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.06.

XLNX stock traded up $4.84 during trading on Thursday, hitting $128.45. 46,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,769,277. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $125.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.96. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $80.45 and a 52-week high of $154.93.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. Xilinx had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $803.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. Xilinx’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Xilinx

Xilinx, Inc engages in the design and development of programmable logic semiconductor devices and the related software design tools. It also provides design services, customer training, field engineering, and technical support. The company was founded by Ross Freeman, Bernard Vonderschmitt, and James V.

