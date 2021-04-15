Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Raises Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 177,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,327 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $16,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Emerson Electric by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 30,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,008 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,413,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,011,000 after buying an additional 314,751 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 36,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,964,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 69,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 42,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.59% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.38. 31,338 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,884,860. The firm has a market cap of $54.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.49. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $46.34 and a 1-year high of $93.38.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 25.98%. Emerson Electric’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.505 dividend. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $71.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $89.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.21.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

