Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 1,768 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 190,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $14,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYY. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

SYY stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $80.91. The company had a trading volume of 10,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,079. The company has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,150.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $80.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.30. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $44.10 and a 1-year high of $83.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.55%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.56.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

Read More: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.