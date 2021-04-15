Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 4,450 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. cut its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,855 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,450 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $10,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,633,545,000. Edgewood Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 109.5% in the fourth quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 8,359,799 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,857,046,000 after buying an additional 4,368,967 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Danaher by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,709,313 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,153,866,000 after buying an additional 1,646,434 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in Danaher by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,582,346 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $573,642,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,141,354 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,917,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,795 shares during the period. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 6,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.70, for a total value of $1,575,133.90. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,715.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $241.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.33.

NYSE:DHR traded up $5.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $242.50. 39,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,687,478. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $222.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.70. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $149.65 and a one year high of $248.86. The company has a market cap of $172.92 billion, a PE ratio of 48.04, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.62 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 18.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.35%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 19.00%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

