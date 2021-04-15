Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Sells 4,713 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 321,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,713 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $11,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Enbridge by 133.2% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 884 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of Enbridge from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Enbridge in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

ENB traded up $0.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.21. 40,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,877,817. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $37.31. The company has a market cap of $75.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.91.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $7.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.04 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

