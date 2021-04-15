Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. Trims Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,999 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc.’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $11,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Ross Stores by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 435,319 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $40,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,891 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $280,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter worth $791,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Ross Stores by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,670,000 after acquiring an additional 16,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ROST traded up $2.36 during trading on Thursday, reaching $129.23. 16,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,114,867. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.32, a P/E/G ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 0.95. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.65 and a 52-week high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.92 and its 200-day moving average is $112.11.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.33). Ross Stores had a return on equity of 22.57% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.89%.

ROST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.80.

In other Ross Stores news, CFO Travis Marquette sold 951 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.62, for a total transaction of $116,611.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 71,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,739,250.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 69,407 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.70, for a total value of $7,752,761.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,822 shares of company stock valued at $25,878,385 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST).

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.