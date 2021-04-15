Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Has $1.52 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,121 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 57,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 43,078 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,581,000 after acquiring an additional 10,633 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC now owns 21,153 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after acquiring an additional 7,018 shares during the period. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $427,000. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.47.

PFE traded up $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $37.57. 509,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,195,613. The firm has a market cap of $209.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

