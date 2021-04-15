Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Increases Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,560 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NOC. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $2.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $344.06. 11,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,156,995. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $313.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.74. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $282.88 and a 12 month high of $357.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 40.02%. The business had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.35%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NOC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,770.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total transaction of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

