Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Lowers Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,241 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. The Travelers Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in The Travelers Companies by 193.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in The Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.25, for a total transaction of $585,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 243,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,647,852.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 53,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.10, for a total value of $7,779,240.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,637 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,165.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Argus boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $122.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.38.

NYSE TRV traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,443,582. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $161.18. The company has a market capitalization of $39.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

The Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Recommended Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.