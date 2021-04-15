Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Lowers Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,146 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 2,005 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises approximately 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SBUX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $1,244,400,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,235,062 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $560,047,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,946 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,603,582 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,309,000 after acquiring an additional 881,073 shares in the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $80,812,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at $72,008,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $116.47. 152,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,429,138. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.45 and its 200-day moving average is $100.70. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $70.65 and a 12-month high of $116.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 149.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Several brokerages have commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Starbucks from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush raised Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $108.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised Starbucks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.44.

In other Starbucks news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Debt?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.