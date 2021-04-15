Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Sells 25,255 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA trimmed its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 29.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,255 shares during the quarter. PPL makes up about 1.3% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in PPL were worth $1,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PPL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $67,070,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $14,500,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $13,835,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in PPL by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,110,296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,310,000 after buying an additional 332,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in PPL during the first quarter worth about $6,901,000. 67.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PPL stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.00. 147,776 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,088,134. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. PPL Co. has a 52 week low of $23.71 and a 52 week high of $30.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 0.72.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter. PPL had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 13.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.76%.

PPL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of PPL from $29.50 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of PPL from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.18.

In other news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 26,561 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $734,146.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,090.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gregory N. Dudkin sold 4,747 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.12, for a total transaction of $133,485.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,893.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,897 shares of company stock valued at $996,674. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 425,000 electric and 332,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 536,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in five counties in southwestern Virginia.

