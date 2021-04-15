FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,408 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,292 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.66% of FARO Technologies worth $8,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $203,092,000 after purchasing an additional 140,218 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 446,108 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,509,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 259,344 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $18,317,000 after acquiring an additional 30,175 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 119,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 61,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 112,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 53,757 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FARO opened at $85.60 on Thursday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.36 and a fifty-two week high of $97.88. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.76. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -19.63 and a beta of 1.41.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.20. FARO Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.28% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. The business had revenue of $92.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FARO Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

FARO Technologies, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, marketing and support of three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization systems. It operates through the following segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The 3D Manufacturing segment provides solutions for manual & automated measurement and inspection in an industrial or manufacturing environment.

