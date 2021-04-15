Fastenal to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.57 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:FAST)

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Investment analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Fastenal in a report issued on Tuesday, April 13th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.55. William Blair also issued estimates for Fastenal’s FY2022 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 15.12%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.20.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $50.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.75 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21. Fastenal has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $51.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fastenal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,850,000 after buying an additional 280,180 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of Fastenal by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,060,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,781,000 after acquiring an additional 25,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204,659 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fastenal by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,847,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,524,000 after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,009,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fastenal news, Director Stephen L. Eastman acquired 1,000 shares of Fastenal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $44.63 per share, with a total value of $44,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.42 per share, with a total value of $29,052.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 6,950 shares of company stock valued at $327,042. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

