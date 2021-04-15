FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist raised their target price on shares of FB Financial from $43.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

In other news, Director James W. Iv Cross sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.55, for a total transaction of $65,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,108,560.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Wilburn J. Evans sold 3,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.11, for a total transaction of $128,756.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 148,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,108,904.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,215 shares of company stock valued at $670,317. Insiders own 45.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,084,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,574,000 after purchasing an additional 285,111 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FB Financial by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,895,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,009,000 after purchasing an additional 326,169 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in FB Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,276,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,349,000 after acquiring an additional 251,016 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in FB Financial by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 337,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,707,000 after acquiring an additional 142,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FB Financial by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 10,058 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FB Financial stock traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $42.14. 627 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,979. The company has a 50 day moving average of $45.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.40. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $17.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62. The stock has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.37 and a beta of 1.27.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $165.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.37 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 7.27% and a return on equity of 12.36%. Equities analysts predict that FB Financial will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from FB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.55%.

About FB Financial

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, certificates of deposit, and municipal and savings accounts, as well as time deposits.

