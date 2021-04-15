Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Given New $113.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $99.00 to $113.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $91.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.78.

Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust stock traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $105.15. 7,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 775,669. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $110.66. The company has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.10. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.15. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 7.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRT. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 132.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 74.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. 86.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

