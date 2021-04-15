FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) Short Interest Down 47.6% in March

FIBRA Prologis (OTCMKTS:FBBPF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, a decrease of 47.6% from the March 15th total of 46,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 40.2 days.

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of FIBRA Prologis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Shares of FBBPF traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.20. 99,981 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,676. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.07. FIBRA Prologis has a twelve month low of $1.35 and a twelve month high of $2.36.

FIBRA Prologis is a leading owner and operator of Class-A industrial real estate in Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, FIBRA Prologis was comprised of 205 logistics and manufacturing facilities in six industrial markets in Mexico totaling 40.2 million square feet (3.7 million square meters) of gross leasable area.

