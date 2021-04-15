Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) PT Raised to $53.00 at Truist Securities

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Truist Securities from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 18.62% from the stock’s current price.

FNF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.57.

NYSE:FNF traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.68. 1,408,011 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,176,027. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Michael Joseph Nolan sold 76,014 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total value of $3,108,212.46. Following the sale, the president now owns 346,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,169,407.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 469,055 shares of company stock worth $19,703,475. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 76.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fidelity National Financial

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

