Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) PT Raised to $53.00 at Truist

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Truist from $48.00 to $53.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 19.24% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of Fidelity National Financial stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,153 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,186,997. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Fidelity National Financial has a 52 week low of $23.58 and a 52 week high of $44.48. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 20.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, EVP Peter T. Sadowski sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.89, for a total value of $1,097,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $10,919,656.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at $210,530,080.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,055 shares of company stock valued at $19,703,475 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

