Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Shares Purchased by Chicago Capital LLC

Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 9.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $221,000. ING Groep NV boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 198.3% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 47,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after buying an additional 31,255 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,096,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,220,000 after buying an additional 66,411 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 151,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,000 after buying an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $179,728,000 after buying an additional 5,365,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $452,607.30. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FITB opened at $38.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $40.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.48 and its 200-day moving average is $29.80.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 17.50%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FITB. Bank of America upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Argus increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.19.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

