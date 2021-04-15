Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF) Stock Price Down 3.1%

Finnair Oyj (OTCMKTS:FNNNF)’s share price traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.92 and last traded at $0.92. 1,029 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 15,160 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.74.

Finnair Oyj Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FNNNF)

Finnair Oyj engages in the airline business in Europe and Asia. It also offers package tours under the Aurinkomatkat-Suntours and Finnair Holidays brand names. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated a fleet of 59 aircraft, which included 30 owned by Finnair Aircraft Finance Oy and 29 under lease.

