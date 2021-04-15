FinNexus (FNX) Price Tops $0.49 on Major Exchanges

FinNexus (CURRENCY:FNX) traded up 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, FinNexus has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One FinNexus coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $14.18 million and approximately $4.45 million worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42.39 or 0.00066689 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00019663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $471.79 or 0.00742181 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001576 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $56.76 or 0.00089286 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00033263 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,753.83 or 0.05905207 BTC.

FinNexus Profile

FNX is a coin. It launched on August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 29,217,626 coins. The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

Buying and Selling FinNexus

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

