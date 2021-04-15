Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $79.24

Shares of Finsbury Food Group Plc (LON:FIF) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 79.24 ($1.04) and traded as high as GBX 79.98 ($1.04). Finsbury Food Group shares last traded at GBX 79 ($1.03), with a volume of 32,515 shares.

The stock has a market cap of £103.00 million and a P/E ratio of -52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.38, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 79.24 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 70.71.

About Finsbury Food Group (LON:FIF)

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers various bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

