FintruX Network Trading Up 78.6% Over Last 7 Days (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded up 11.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 15th. In the last week, FintruX Network has traded 78.6% higher against the US dollar. One FintruX Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0294 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. FintruX Network has a total market capitalization of $2.80 million and $21,947.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FintruX Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00065175 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019190 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $448.10 or 0.00712328 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001591 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00087903 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.97 or 0.00033335 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,621.64 or 0.05757222 BTC.

FintruX Network Profile

FintruX Network (CRYPTO:FTX) is a coin. It launched on August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FintruX Network is www.fintrux.com . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FintruX Network’s official message board is www.medium.com/FintruX

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FintruX Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FintruX Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FintruX Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FintruX Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.