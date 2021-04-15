FIO Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $90.91 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 15th. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded down 3% against the US dollar. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000625 BTC on major exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market cap of $90.91 million and $13.43 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FIO Protocol alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000249 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000289 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000923 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002719 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001842 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

FIO Protocol Coin Profile

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 752,774,940 coins and its circulating supply is 230,264,495 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

FIO Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FIO Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FIO Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.