First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) Price Target Raised to $72.00

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its price objective upped by investment analysts at Truist Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 18.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FAF. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.25.

First American Financial stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.74. 13,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 861,244. First American Financial has a 12 month low of $39.03 and a 12 month high of $60.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.74. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First American Financial will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in First American Financial by 448.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 38.4% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in First American Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Company Profile

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

