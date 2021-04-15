First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) PT Raised to $72.00 at Truist Securities

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Truist Securities from $66.00 to $72.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.38% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on FAF. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Shares of FAF stock traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $60.82. 570,592 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,149. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.74. First American Financial has a 52-week low of $39.03 and a 52-week high of $61.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 1.13.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. Research analysts forecast that First American Financial will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 25,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,930 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Chapman Investment Management LLC now owns 27,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First American Financial by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 83.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

