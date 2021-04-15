First Bank & Trust Acquires 965 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 28.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $1,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Autodesk by 11.9% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 376,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $104,424,000 after acquiring an additional 39,956 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 22.2% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the software company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 6.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,650 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Highland Private Wealth Management increased its position in Autodesk by 9.2% during the first quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 953 shares of the software company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in Autodesk by 3.2% during the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 41,719 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autodesk alerts:

In other Autodesk news, CRO Steven M. Blum sold 9,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.92, for a total transaction of $2,537,084.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 593 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.91, for a total transaction of $159,463.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,232 shares of company stock worth $17,126,155 in the last quarter. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded up $5.23 during trading on Thursday, reaching $299.58. 22,623 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,434,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Autodesk, Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.86 and a 1-year high of $321.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $275.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.79 billion, a PE ratio of 153.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The software company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.11. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,423.72%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $295.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $342.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $275.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Autodesk from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.17.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.