First Bank & Trust Buys 4,348 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,576 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,348 shares during the period. The Southern accounts for approximately 1.3% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Southern were worth $2,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in The Southern by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 11,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of The Southern by 17.9% during the first quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 18,584 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. boosted its stake in The Southern by 7.5% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $693,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Southern by 18.0% during the first quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 130,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,095,000 after purchasing an additional 19,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in The Southern by 3.7% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 393,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,483,000 after buying an additional 14,213 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $63.93. 70,705 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,963,572. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $50.40 and a 12 month high of $64.93. The company has a market cap of $67.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.39 and a 200-day moving average of $60.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 15.80% and a return on equity of 10.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.32%.

In related news, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total value of $348,199.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,171,291.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.97, for a total value of $157,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,086,113.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,049 shares of company stock valued at $806,650 over the last 90 days. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of The Southern from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Evercore ISI cut shares of The Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy and battery energy storage projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

