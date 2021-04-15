First Bank & Trust Buys 4,935 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises about 1.2% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer stock traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $37.45. 267,838 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,195,613. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $208.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $35.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.59.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $36.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.47.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

