First Bank & Trust Buys 736 Shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

First Bank & Trust grew its stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) by 19.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in SBA Communications were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,815,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 870,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $245,456,000 after buying an additional 227,280 shares during the period. Skye Global Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 78.7% in the fourth quarter. Skye Global Management LP now owns 381,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,633,000 after buying an additional 168,000 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SBA Communications by 32.4% in the fourth quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 526,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,537,000 after buying an additional 128,963 shares during the period. Finally, Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,814,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Kevin L. Beebe sold 826 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.46, for a total transaction of $214,313.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,919,662.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kurt L. Bagwell sold 4,278 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.09, for a total value of $1,052,773.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,710 shares in the company, valued at $8,295,693.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SBAC. KeyCorp raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $313.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $335.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SBA Communications in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $335.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $291.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.69.

NASDAQ SBAC traded up $4.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $285.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 780,664. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $265.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.46. SBA Communications Co. has a twelve month low of $232.88 and a twelve month high of $328.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,873.41 and a beta of 0.21.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $536.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that SBA Communications Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from SBA Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

SBA Communications Profile

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

