First Bank & Trust Grows Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,925 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,631 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for 1.4% of First Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,736,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Defined Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

In related news, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 6,273 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $296,148.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 119,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,631,303.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 13,982 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.55, for a total transaction of $720,772.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 70,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,632,625.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,776 shares of company stock worth $1,832,205. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO traded up $0.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.60. The company had a trading volume of 325,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,748,031. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.95. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.28 and a 52-week high of $52.94.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The network equipment provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $11.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. This is an increase from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.68%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.