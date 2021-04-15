First Bank & Trust Has $1.20 Million Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 4,251 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $711,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.0% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 736,247 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,580,000 after buying an additional 6,965 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.3% during the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 461,334 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,586,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 2.7% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 35,484 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,968,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.4% during the first quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 82,750 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EW stock traded up $1.65 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.90. 13,919 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,653,153. The firm has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.97. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $92.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical research company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.00% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EW shares. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.09.

In related news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total value of $298,909.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,657,907. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $5,998,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,462,375. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 400,710 shares of company stock valued at $33,935,028. Insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

