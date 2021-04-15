First Bank & Trust Increases Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 124.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,578 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VEEV. Dohj LLC increased its position in Veeva Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 1,040 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 4,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. 77.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Brent R. Bowman sold 171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.98, for a total value of $45,482.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $288,854.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.37, for a total value of $25,537.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,077.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,189 shares of company stock worth $2,740,037 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Veeva Systems from $332.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.04.

Shares of VEEV traded up $5.28 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $273.57. The stock had a trading volume of 4,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 985,612. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.37, a P/E/G ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $263.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $278.90. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.02 and a 12-month high of $325.54.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $396.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.20 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 24.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, commercial data warehouse, allocation and alignment applications, master data management application, and data and services; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.