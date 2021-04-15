First Bank & Trust Increases Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $254.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.50.

EL traded up $2.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $307.20. 1,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,420,870. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $290.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.47. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.31 and a 1-year high of $306.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $111.44 billion, a PE ratio of 185.60, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. The Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

In other news, CFO Tracey Thomas Travis sold 22,924 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.01, for a total value of $6,533,569.24. Also, Vice Chairman Sara E. Moss sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,600,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,149,073 shares of company stock worth $608,055,929 in the last ninety days. 13.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More: 52 Week Highs



Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.