First Bank & Trust Increases Stock Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 33.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,378 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 88.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NXPI shares. Oppenheimer raised NXP Semiconductors from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $142.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.13.

In other news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 35,886 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.56, for a total transaction of $6,910,208.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,442,300.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Christopher L. Jensen sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.03, for a total value of $347,757.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,649.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 87,241 shares of company stock worth $17,264,884 in the last 90 days. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NXPI traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $200.17. 26,081 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,982,100. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $194.37 and a 200 day moving average of $166.50. NXP Semiconductors has a twelve month low of $80.46 and a twelve month high of $216.43. The company has a market capitalization of $55.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -380.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The semiconductor provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.12. NXP Semiconductors had a positive return on equity of 17.16% and a negative net margin of 1.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.563 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.99%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors including i.MX application processors and i.MX 8 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Article: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.